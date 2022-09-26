Navratri 2022: Everything you need to know about this 9-day festival

Navratri 2022: Everything you need to know about this 9-day festival1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- Navratri 2022: The festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country by Hindus
Mumbai: The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country by Hindus.
It is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. Only two of them, Chaitra Navaratri and Shardiya Navaratri saw widespread celebrations, as they coincide with the beginnings of the seasons.
From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While the holiday is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.
Navratri 2022 Timeline:
This year, Navratri will last nine days, starting on September 26 and concluding on October 5.
During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri. During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives.
Navratri 2022 Celebrations:
In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami.
