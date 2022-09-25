Navratri 2022: Now book Brahmastra tickets for 100 on these days

After a record breaking response on National Cinema Day, the makers of ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ has yet again offered to sell movie tickets at discounted prices on the first four days of Navratri.
The tickets of the film will be sold at ₹100 from 26-29 September to mark the festival of Navratri.
Director Ayan Mukherji took to his social media handle, “NAVRATRI BRAHMĀSTRA SPECIAL Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about !"
"With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow," he added.
As per the Hindustan Times report, on National Cinema Day, the film earned ₹10.80 crore nett in all languages and sold close to 15 lakh tickets in contrast to the ₹3.2 crore earning on Thursday. As per the BoxofficeIndia report, the Hindi language collection of Brahmastra was 8.50 crore nett apprx.
Earlier, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices. He also added that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.
Sharing a post on Twitter with a picture saying ‘House Full’ on the National Cinema Day, he wrote, “The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS."
Apart from this, Brahmastra earned $1.56 million in two weeks to become the first Indian film to top the box office in Australia. It outperformed George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and the Hollywood romance Ever After Happy. The first instalment of the superhero trilogy drew audiences mostly from Australia’s Indian and other South Asian communities.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles. It opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over ₹360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.
Some appreciated the larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast. Reacting to the mixed reviews, Alia Bhatt said audience members have the right to offer their opinions and even criticise a film.
Billed as a trilogy, Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
"Brahmastra" is produced by Dharma Productions and Star Studios. "RRR" director SS Rajamouli serves as the film's presenter for its South Indian language versions
