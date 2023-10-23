Navratri celebrations has turned sorrow for some families in the state of Gujarat as many reports of heart have been reported while playing Garba. Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is among the main features of Navratri festival to watch out for especially in the state of Gujarat.

As per India Today report, at least 10 people including a 13-year old died of reported heart attack in 24 hours while playing Garba in the state. Of the 10 died, the thirteen-year-old kid was from from Dabhoi, Baroda while other included teenagers to middle-aged adults.

As per the report, on Friday i.e. on 20 October, a Garba player from Ahmedabad, age 24, collapsed and died after passing out. Earlier, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district.

Speaking of other casualties, a report by News18 stated a 28-year old Ahmedabad resident identified as Ravi Panchal collapsed while playing Garba and died on Friday night while another incident was reported from Vadodara where a 55-year-old Shankar Rana collapsed while playing garba.

While sharing details of the incident, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine told ANI that, "A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah, was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital."

Additionally, the report stated during the first six days of Navratri, about the 108 emergency ambulance services got 609 calls for dyspnea and 521 calls for heart-related problems. Further adding, the report stated that the calls were recorded between 6 pm and 2 am when the Garba celebrations often take place.

As per the report, the Gujarat government has issued an alert to all public hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) close to Garba sites advising them to be on high alert.

Even prior to the festival, the Gujarat government had said that organizers of commercial `Garba' events in towns and cities had deployed ambulance and a medical team at the venue so that participants get aid immediately in case of health emergency, news agency PTI had reported. The Health and Family Welfare Department had issued a circular did not mention any punitive action if it was not complied with, but the minister said organisers will be given permission only after they give an assurance about compliance.

The Ahmedabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also said that people above 40 with a family history of heart disease should get a medical check-up before participating in garba dance. The association had issued guidelines for participants and organisers of garba events in view of the rise in heart attack cases.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!