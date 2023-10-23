Navratri 2023: 10 people, including 13-year-old, die of heart attack while playing Garba in Gujarat: Report
Navratri celebrations turn tragic in Gujarat as several heart attack cases reported while playing Garba. Gujarat government issues alert as heart attack cases rise during Navratri Garba celebrations.
Navratri celebrations has turned sorrow for some families in the state of Gujarat as many reports of heart have been reported while playing Garba. Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is among the main features of Navratri festival to watch out for especially in the state of Gujarat.