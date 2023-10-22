People across the country are celebrating Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, today, October 22. An early morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhadewalan temple. Devotees gathered in huge numbers at the temple to take part in the 'aarti' and offered prayers to Goddess Durga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Shitala Mata temple in Patna on the occasion of ‘Maha Ashtami’ or ‘Durga Ashtami’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Moddi wrote, “Many happy Durga Puja wishes to my family members across the country. May Maa Durga bless everyone with good health and happy life." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On the occasion of 'Maha Saptami', I visited the 'Navyuvak Sangh Shri Durga Pandal, Durga Puja Samiti Khajpura pandal in the 'Dakbangla road' in Patna and also, Shri Shri Durga Puja Samiti's Durga Aashram Pandal in Patna's Sheikhpura and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of the state," Bihar CM said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended Durga Ashtami's wishes to people across the country. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Durga Ashtami. Jai Mata Di!" the minister said.

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Ashtami marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans, and the gods were not able to attain victory over him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hence, they turned to Goddess Durga for help and she fought Mahishasura for nine days and night. Finally, on the tenth day, Goddess Durga defeated the demon and people celebrated the day of victory of good over evil.

Many devotees also observe fast on Durga Ashtami, offer their prayers, and seek blessings. Hindus across the country decorate their homes with flowers and lights. Hindus also conduct kanya puja on Durga Ashtami. Kanjakiya or kanya puja is performed on young girls who have not yet reached puberty.

Those kanjas are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

