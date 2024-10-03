Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Do’s and Don’ts for devotees observing fast

Navratri, one of the most auspicious, vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, is dedicated to Maa Durga—an incarnation of Adi Shakti—and her nine avatars (Navadurga): Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Sidhidatri.

There are four Navratris throughout the year, but the most prominent ones are Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri. This year the Shardiya Navratri started on Thursday, October 3, and will culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

This nine-day festival—each day dedicated to one avatar of Adi Shakti—is celebrated by devotees with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country. One of the most significant aspects of the ceremony is fasting. Several devotees observe first and last-day fasting, while others observe nine-day fasts during the celebrations.They break their fast after completing Kanya Pujan.

If you are fasting for Navratri, here are some do’s and don’ts to follow:

Shardiya Navratri 2024: List of Do’s devotees should follow Devotees are expected to wake up early and bathe in holy water, then start the day with prayers, visit temples, and participate in religious rituals to seek blessings and show devotion to the nine forms of Maa Durga.

Eat sattvic food: Devotees are supposed to eate pure and fresh foods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, nuts, and whole grains during the fast. Devotees can also eat kuttu, singhara, sama, sabudana to ease their appetite increase their energy during the fast

Sendha namak: Devotees are supposed to use rock salt (sendha namak) instead of regular processed table salt to season the Navratri recipes

Maintain a clean and pure environment in the kitchen while preparing meals

Traditionally, the fast is broken with fruit, which helps ease the stomach back into eating solid foods.

Pregnant women, children, and those suffering from serious ailments shouldn’t observe the fast.

