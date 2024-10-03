Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Do’s and Don’ts for devotees observing fast

Navratri, one of the most auspicious, vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, is dedicated to Maa Durga—an incarnation of Adi Shakti—and her nine avatars (Navadurga): Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Sidhidatri.
There are four Navratris throughout the year, but the most prominent ones are Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri. This year the Shardiya Navratri started on Thursday, October 3, and will culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.
This nine-day festival—each day dedicated to one avatar of Adi Shakti—is celebrated by devotees with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country. One of the most significant aspects of the ceremony is fasting. Several devotees observe first and last-day fasting, while others observe nine-day fasts during the celebrations.They break their fast after completing Kanya Pujan.
If you are fasting for Navratri, here are some do’s and don’ts to follow:
