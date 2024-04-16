Navratri 2024: PM Modi extends greetings on Ashtami Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of “Ashtami Puja". PM wrote on the X platform, “Heartiest greetings of Maha Ashtami Puja to my family members across the country. May the desired goddess of Durga Ashtami Maa Mahagauri bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in the lives of all of you". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of devotees thronged Maya Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttrakhand on Ashtami. Devotees also took holy dip at Triveni Sangam and offered prayers in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. The goddess, depicted with four hands and carrying a trident and a drum, rides a bull.

The Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and concludes at 13:23 on April 16, 2024, according to Drik Panchang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goddess Mahagauri has a white and bright complexion like the moon, wears white clothes and rides a bull, which is why she's known by the names Shwetambardhara and Vrisharudha, respectively.

This year, the Navratri festival, spanning nine days, commenced on April 9 and is set to conclude on April 17. Throughout this period, people have been venerating Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, known as the Navadurgas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. ( {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!