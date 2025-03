Navratri 2025: BJP-led Madhya Pradesh govt bans sale of non-veg food in THESE cities; check dates

Authorities have banned the sale of all non-vegetarian foods in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar town during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Maihar is home to revered Maa Sharda Mandir, a Shaktipeeth for Hindus. Tens of thousands of devotees visit the town during the annual nine-day ‘Maa Shardey Chaitra Navrati Fair’.

The Navratri festivities commenced on Sunday.

Besides, meat shops in Bhopal and Indore have been ordered to remain closed on the festivals of Chaiti Chand (March 30), Ram Navami (April 6), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) and Buddha Purnima (May 12), civic officials said.

To enforce the ban in the two cities, municipal authorities have warned that shops will even face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders.

Authorities have warned that shops will face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders.

Several BJP lawmakers, including former party whip in the Lok Sabha and MP Public Works Department minister Rakesh Singh, had demanded that meat shops in the state be ordered to remain shut during Navratri.