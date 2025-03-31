Navratri 2025: BJP-led Madhya Pradesh govt bans sale of non-veg food in THESE cities; check dates

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar have prohibited non-vegetarian food sales during the Navratri festival. Meat shops in Bhopal and Indore are also ordered to close on specific festivals, with potential license cancellations for violations. 

PTI
Updated31 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Advertisement
People wait to offer prayers at the Barhadevi temple in Juhi on the first day of Navratri festival, in Kanpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image) (PTI)

Authorities have banned the sale of all non-vegetarian foods in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar town during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Maihar is home to revered Maa Sharda Mandir, a Shaktipeeth for Hindus. Tens of thousands of devotees visit the town during the annual nine-day ‘Maa Shardey Chaitra Navrati Fair’.

Also Read: Navratri 2025: Check out the nine colours for the nine-day festival

The Navratri festivities commenced on Sunday.

Besides, meat shops in Bhopal and Indore have been ordered to remain closed on the festivals of Chaiti Chand (March 30), Ram Navami (April 6), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) and Buddha Purnima (May 12), civic officials said.

Advertisement

To enforce the ban in the two cities, municipal authorities have warned that shops will even face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders.

Authorities have warned that shops will face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders.

Several BJP lawmakers, including former party whip in the Lok Sabha and MP Public Works Department minister Rakesh Singh, had demanded that meat shops in the state be ordered to remain shut during Navratri.

The government has already announced that liquor shops will be closed permanently in 17 holy towns, including Maihar, across the state from April 1.

Key Takeaways
  • Madhya Pradesh’s ban reflects the government’s alignment with cultural and religious practices.
  • The enforcement of this ban during Navratri highlights the importance of local traditions for the BJP party.
  • Municipal authorities are taking strict measures to ensure compliance, which may impact local businesses.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaNavratri 2025: BJP-led Madhya Pradesh govt bans sale of non-veg food in THESE cities; check dates
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App