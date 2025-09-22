PM Modi posts soulful Bhajan by Pandit Jasraj as Navratri begins, invites nation to share songs sung by them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a soulful bhajan sung by Pandit Jasraj, one of the greatest all time Indian classical vocalists, as Navratri started on September 22.

Highlighting the role of music in the divine time of Navratri, which this year begins on September 22, PM Modi said that people have captured the spirit of this festival through music.

“Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He also invited Indians to share with him their rendition of Bhajan or if they have a favourite one, as he will post it on his social media handles in the upcoming days.

“If you have sung a Bhajan or have a favourite one, please share it with me. I will be posting some of them in the coming days,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi greets on Navratri Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Navratri today.

“Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Today, during Navratri, is the special day for the worship and rituals of Maa Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mother's affection and blessings, everyone's life may be filled with good fortune and good health,” he wrote in a separate post.

The PM also hailed the GST rate cuts in a separate post, which are beginning on the first day of Navratri.

“This time, the auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period. Let us come together in collective efforts for the fulfillment of the resolve for a developed and Atmanirbhar India,” he wrote.

September 22 marks the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri. Early in the morning, devotees in Delhi thronged temples as the nine-day festival started, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.