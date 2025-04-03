Navratri 2025: When is Ram Navami 2025, Is it on 5th or 6th? Check Ashtami, Navami timings and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2025: The auspicious nine-day festival is celebrated in India signifying victory over evil and is dedicated to worship goddess Durga. It is also known as Vasanta Navratri, where people perform prayers and rituals to receive blessings. This time, it began on March 30. However, many are confused when Ram Navami will be celebrated.

The ninth day or Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6, Sunday. The festival marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birth anniversary, on the final day.

Navratri 2025 all days: Check puja, Navratri colour details Day 1, March 30, Sunday: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Chandra Darshan, Orange colour

Day 2, March 31, Monday: Sindhara Dooj, Gauri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja, Teej, Chandraghanta Puja, white colour

Day 3, April 1, Tuesday: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Red colour

Day 4, April 2, Wednesday: Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Royal blue colour

Day 5, April 3, Thursday: Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja, Yellow colour

Day 6, April 4, Friday: Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja, Green colour

Day 7, April 5, Saturday: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Grey colour

Day 8, April 6, Sunday: Rama Navami, Purple colour

Day 9, April 7, Monday: Navratri Parana, Peacock green

Navratri 2025: Ashtami timings, Muhurat for Kanya Pujan The Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri starts on April 4 at 8:12 pm and ends on April 5 at 7:26 pm. As per Panchang, Ashtami is on April 5, Saturday.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 am to 5:21 am, Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 am to 6:07 am and Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 am to 12:49 pm

Navratri 2025: Navami timings, Muhurat for Kanya Pujan The Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and ends on April 6 at 7:22 pm. Ram Navami falls on April 6.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am, Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am and Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm.

In North India, Chaitra Navratri is observed in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, with temples performing special prayers. It aligns with Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, in Maharashtra. It coincides with Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, in South India. In West Bengal, it marks the beginning of preparations for Durga Puja later this year.