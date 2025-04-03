Navratri 2025: When is Ram Navami 2025, Is it on 5th or 6th? Check Ashtami, Navami timings and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2025: The auspicious nine-day festival is celebrated in India signifying victory over evil and is dedicated to worship goddess Durga. It is also known as Vasanta Navratri, where people perform prayers and rituals to receive blessings. This time, it began on March 30. However, many are confused when Ram Navami will be celebrated.
The ninth day or Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6, Sunday. The festival marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birth anniversary, on the final day.
Day 1, March 30, Sunday: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Chandra Darshan, Orange colour
Day 2, March 31, Monday: Sindhara Dooj, Gauri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja, Teej, Chandraghanta Puja, white colour
Day 3, April 1, Tuesday: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Red colour
Day 4, April 2, Wednesday: Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Royal blue colour
Day 5, April 3, Thursday: Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja, Yellow colour
Day 6, April 4, Friday: Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja, Green colour
Day 7, April 5, Saturday: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Grey colour
Day 8, April 6, Sunday: Rama Navami, Purple colour
Day 9, April 7, Monday: Navratri Parana, Peacock green
The Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri starts on April 4 at 8:12 pm and ends on April 5 at 7:26 pm. As per Panchang, Ashtami is on April 5, Saturday.
Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 am to 5:21 am, Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 am to 6:07 am and Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 am to 12:49 pm
The Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and ends on April 6 at 7:22 pm. Ram Navami falls on April 6.
Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am, Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am and Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm.
In North India, Chaitra Navratri is observed in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, with temples performing special prayers. It aligns with Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, in Maharashtra. It coincides with Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, in South India. In West Bengal, it marks the beginning of preparations for Durga Puja later this year.
Sharad Navratri is celebrated in Autumn. This year, the October Navratri will start from September 22 and end on October 1. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, widely known as Dussehra, symbolising the victory of good over evil.
