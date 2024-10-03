Navratri begins, huge number of devotees throng Vaishno Devi temple on first day: WATCH

October 3, Thursday, marks the first day of Navratri.


Updated3 Oct 2024, 07:47 AM IST
A picture of the three-peaked cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills.
A picture of the three-peaked cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills.

A large number of devotees thronged Mata Vaishno Devi temple located in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

Navratri celebrations begin

Navratri celebrations involve the worship of nine forms of the goddess over nine days, with rituals including stage decorations, recitals, and the chanting of scriptures. The festival is also a cultural event tied to the harvest season, featuring pandal competitions, family visits to these installations, and public performances of classical and folk dances.

The final day, Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil. Statues of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies, or effigies of demons are burnt with fireworks, symbolising the destruction of evil. The festival also sets the stage for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, which follow 20 days after Vijayadashami.

Ahead of the festival, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people. He emphasising the significance of Navratri in worshipping and respecting the divine feminine.

"Navratri holds special significance as we worship the various forms of Maa Durga. This festival symbolises the power of women and is a reflection of our culture and traditions," Dhami said in a statement.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations at Jodhpur Park on Wednesday. In her address, she highlighted the importance of unity and inclusivity, wishing for everyone's well-being during the festivities.

"I hope Maa Durga keeps everyone healthy. We respect all religions, castes, and languages. While the administration is with you, it is also important that you support us during the puja," she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Durga Puja, synonymous with Navratri in the eastern and northeastern regions of India, celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In southern states, the festival honours the victories of Durga or Kali, while in Gujarat, Navratri is marked by aarti followed by traditional garba dances.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:47 AM IST
