Navratri festival: Indian Railways offers special 'Vrat thali' for passengers

Navratri festival: Indian Railways offers special 'Vrat thali' for passengers2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- According to the IRCTC, the passengers will be offered meals without onion and garlic en route their journey on the train
As the Navratri festival has kicked off in the country, the Indian Railway has decided to provide 'Vrat thalis' for passengers on fast.
According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the passengers will be offered meals without onion and garlic en route their journey on the train. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations, it added.
On Indian ralways' vrat thalis, passengers will get Sabudana Khichdi, chapatis made of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), bolied potatoes vegetable,and Sabudana pakora.
The starter menu includes 'aloo chaap and sabudana tikki'.
The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available.
The special vrat thalis will be available from 26 September 2022 till 5 October 2022. The Navratri meals can be ordered during your train journey from three different platforms. One can either call on 1323, visit the website (ecatering.irctc.co.in) or go to the "Food on Track" app.
The IRCTC has been offering occasion-specific meals for passengers on board their trains since last year.
Additionally, Indian Railways will also be offering special Bengali cuisine on the eastern belt on the occasion of Durga Puja.
The special Durga Puja menu on board trains will be available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC's e-catering facility.
The Pujo menu includes mutton thali -- with typical bengali specialities like luchi (puri), pulao, alu posto (potato with poppy seeds), chicken and fish thalis. Other items on the list include fish fry, Kolkata biriyani and rosogolla among others.
Passengers can call on 1323 to book their meals and get them delivered to their seats.
The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.
Over the years, Durga puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.
This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.
