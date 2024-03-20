Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people a happy Navroz, the Parsi new year festival of Iranian origin, emphasizing joy, wellbeing, success, growth, and unity in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navroz marks the traditional new year of Parsis and is a festival of Iranian origin. The Persian word ‘Nowruz’ is a combination of two words, where ‘now’ means new and ‘ruz’ means day; hence Nowruz means “new day." Nowruz—the Persian New Year—is a 3,000-year-old spring festival celebrated widely by millions of people around the globe.

Modi said on X, “Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nowruz marks the arrival of spring, so outdoor activities such as picnics, nature walks, and gatherings in parks are common during the holiday.

This year, the Nowruz festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, i.e., March 20, 2024. However, the United Nations has recognised March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, emphasising its global observance and cultural significance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nowruz has been recognized by the United Nations as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reflecting its significance and cultural diversity. It continues to be celebrated by millions of people worldwide, transcending religious and cultural boundaries, and serving as a symbol of hope, renewal, and unity.

The festival is generally observed in countries along the ancient Silk Roads, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with a lot of festivities.

Here are the famous quotes: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Each age has deemed the new-born year; the fittest time for festal cheer."-- Sir Walter Scott

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." --T.S. Eliot

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man." --Benjamin Franklin {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!