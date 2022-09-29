Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar visits Australia, discuss partnership in Indo-Pacific region

During these meetings, the Indian Navy chief and officials of Australian Navy expressed their commitment to pursue collaborative activities in several areas of bilateral convergence
NEW DELHI :Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond reviewed the progress of ongoing maritime engagements between the two countries, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Thursday.
“Both the Admirals discussed ways to strengthen Indian Navy-Australian Navy partnership in Indo-Pacific," it said.
During the two-day visit to Australia from 26-28 September, Admiral Kumar held meetings with Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Vice Admiral David Johnston, Vice Chief of Australian Defence Forces, Greg Moriarty, Secretary of Defence, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Chief of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Air Vice Marshal Mike Kitcher, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations.
“During these meetings, the leaders expressed their commitment to pursue collaborative activities in several areas of bilateral convergence," it said in a statement.
Admiral R Hari Kumar visited RAN facilities at HMAS Penguin and Hydrographic School. The CNS, accompanied by Manpreet Vohra, Ambassador of India to Australia and the Chief of Navy, RAN interacted with the prominent members of Australian Think Tanks to understand and develop new maritime cooperation opportunities.
“The discussions also highlighted the need for raising the level of synergy and focused efforts for overcoming the challenges of the maritime environment," the Navy said.
It was the first official visit of Admiral Kumar to Australia after he assumed charge as the Navy chief nearly 10 months back
India and Australia share commonality of perspectives on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo-Pacific and have been working together closely in several bilateral and multilateral for a such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS).
“Coming on the heels of successful participation of Indian Naval Ship Satpura and one P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Indian Navy in the recently concluded multilateral exercise Kakadu, hosted by the RAN at Darwin, the visit of the Chief of Naval Staff further consolidated the strong and long standing bilateral relations between two countries," the Navy said.
