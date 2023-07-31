Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on three-day visit to Oman1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST
The visit aims to consolidate existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with military leadership of the Sultanate of Oman
New Delhi: Admiral R Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, Indian Navy, is on a three-day official visit to Oman from 31 July to 2 August, the ministry of defence said. The visit aims to consolidate existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with military leadership of the Sultanate of Oman.
