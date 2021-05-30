Navy converts its all-weather chopper into air ambulance

In order to fly critical condition patients even from places with unfavourable weather conditions, Indian Navy has turned all-weather chopper into air ambulance by fitting necessary equipment.

As per the official statement, medical intensive care unit (MICU) has been installed on-board Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"With ALH Mk-III, an all-weather aircraft, being equipped with MICU, the Indian Navy can now undertake medical evacuation of critical patients by air even in unfavourable weather conditions," an official said as quoted by PTI.

The MICU has two sets of defibrillators, multipara monitors, ventilator, oxygen support as well as infusion and syringe pumps, he added.

"It also has a suction system to clear secretions in the mouth or airway of the patient. The system can be operated on aircraft power supply and also has a battery back up of four hours," the spokesman said.

According to him, the equipment can be installed in two-three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance.

"This is the first of eight MICU sets to be delivered by HAL to Indian Navy," he added.

