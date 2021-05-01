Indian Navy has deployed seven ships for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy has launched 'Operation Samudra Setu-II' to meet the oxygen requirement in the country. Under the Samudra Setu-II, the Navy has deployed seven ships Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.
The @indiannavy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting the Oxygen requirements.
The Indian Naval ships will undertake shipment of Oxygen filled containers and other medical equipment in support of India’s fight against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/lFjshZkCIb
The Defence Ministry informed that INS Kolkata and INS Talwar were the first batch of ships that were immediately diverted for the task and entered port of Manama, Bahrain on April 30. While, INS Talwar, with 40 metri tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) embarked, is headed back to India.