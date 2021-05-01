OPEN APP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy has launched 'Operation Samudra Setu-II' to meet the oxygen requirement in the country. Under the Samudra Setu-II, the Navy has deployed seven ships Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.

The Defence Ministry informed that INS Kolkata and INS Talwar were the first batch of ships that were immediately diverted for the task and entered port of Manama, Bahrain on April 30. While, INS Talwar, with 40 metri tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) embarked, is headed back to India.


INS Kolkata has proceeded to Doha, Qatar for embarking medical supplies and will subsequently head to Kuwait for embarking liquid Oxygen tanks.

On the Eastern seaboard, INS Airavat has been diverted for the task, while INS Jalashwa has been pulled out of maintenance, and sailed out to augment the supply of oxygen gas.

INS Airavat is scheduled to enter Singapore for embarking Liquid oxygen tanks and INS Jalashwa is standing by in the region to embark medical stores at short notice.

The second batch of ships comprising Kochi, Trikand and Tabar mission deployed in Arabian sea have also been diverted to join the national effort.

From the Southern Naval Command, the landing ship tank INS Shardul is being readied to join the Operation within 48 hours.

The Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu last year through which 4,000 Indian citizens stranded in neighbouring countries were repatriated back to India.

