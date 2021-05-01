Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Navy deploys 7 ships to bring loaded tanks of oxygen from abroad amid shortfall

Navy deploys 7 ships to bring loaded tanks of oxygen from abroad amid shortfall

Premium
Bahrain's first batch of medical aid of liquid oxygen to be sent to India is loaded onboard the Indian Navy ship, INS Talwar, at Salman Port in Manama, Bahrain,
1 min read . 06:18 PM IST Staff Writer

Indian Navy has deployed seven ships for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy has launched 'Operation Samudra Setu-II' to meet the oxygen requirement in the country. Under the Samudra Setu-II, the Navy has deployed seven ships Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy has launched 'Operation Samudra Setu-II' to meet the oxygen requirement in the country. Under the Samudra Setu-II, the Navy has deployed seven ships Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Defence Ministry informed that INS Kolkata and INS Talwar were the first batch of ships that were immediately diverted for the task and entered port of Manama, Bahrain on April 30. While, INS Talwar, with 40 metri tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) embarked, is headed back to India.

INS Kolkata has proceeded to Doha, Qatar for embarking medical supplies and will subsequently head to Kuwait for embarking liquid Oxygen tanks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Supreme Court advances summer vacation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
Premium

India Travel Ban: US restrictions, Covid-19 cases and what you need to know

3 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Premium

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Premium

ESIC lets subscribers avail covid-19 sickness, unemployment benefits

1 min read . 05:16 PM IST

On the Eastern seaboard, INS Airavat has been diverted for the task, while INS Jalashwa has been pulled out of maintenance, and sailed out to augment the supply of oxygen gas.

INS Airavat is scheduled to enter Singapore for embarking Liquid oxygen tanks and INS Jalashwa is standing by in the region to embark medical stores at short notice.

The second batch of ships comprising Kochi, Trikand and Tabar mission deployed in Arabian sea have also been diverted to join the national effort.

From the Southern Naval Command, the landing ship tank INS Shardul is being readied to join the Operation within 48 hours.

The Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu last year through which 4,000 Indian citizens stranded in neighbouring countries were repatriated back to India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.