Operation Sindoor: Navy officer Vinay Narwal's grieving widow Himanshi thanks govt, but requests ‘not to end…’

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam terror attack martyr Vinay Narwal's wife, Himanshi Narwal, thanked the Indian government for Operation Sindoor. However, she requested the government not to “end it here” and make sure that this is “the start of the end of terrorism”.

“My husband was in the defence forces and he wanted to protect the peace, protect the innocent lives. He wanted to make sure that there is no hatred and terror in this country. I am thankful to the government, but I request them not to end it here. I want them to make sure that this is just the start of the end of terrorism in our country,” Himanshi Narwal told PTI.