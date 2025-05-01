‘Don’t want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris’: Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s widow after Pahalgam attack

Himanshi Narwal, the wife of late Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, on Thursday appealed for peace and urged not to target Muslims or Kashmiris.

Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was among the 26 people—mostly tourists—who were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years.

The Navy officer had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

"We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," said Himanshi while speaking to media.

Narwal's last rites were held in Karnal on April 23, also attended by Chief Minister Saini.

Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

The Navy officer was remembered by his colleagues as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

"Lt Narwal was always cheerful and deeply committed to his duties," a Navy officer recalled.

Narwal is survived by his father Rajesh who is a government employee, his mother, a homemaker and his younger sister who is pursuing her studies.

On April 26, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh and a government job to the family member.

The chief minister said that the government job will be given to any of the family member, as per Narwal's parents wishes, a statement said.

He died like a brave soldier: Vinay Narwal's father "He was a very good child...He died like a brave soldier," Vinay Narwal's father said about his son.