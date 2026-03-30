Navy official invites lover home, kills her, hides chopped body parts - echoes of Shraddha Walkar case send chills

In a chilling echo of the 2022 Shraddha Walkar case, a married Navy official in invited his girlfriend home in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, allegedly killed her, chopped her body into parts and hid them in his fridge. He also tried to dispose of the dismembered parts by burning them at a vacant place near Adavivaram.

The incident came to light just recently. A police official told news agency PTI that the accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, murdered the 28-year-old woman, identified as Polipalli Mounika, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence in Gajuwaka area.

The police also said that after killing Polipalli Mounika, Chintada Ravindra procured a knife online, cut up her body into parts, burnt some at a nearby vacant place and stored some parts in a refrigerator. The police said that the accused burnt her head and hands.

"A Navy staff (Ravindra) on Sunday killed Mounika at his residence following an altercation and later dismembered the body, disposed of the parts at different locations," the official told PTI.

According to the police official, Ravindra ‘matched’ with Mounika on 'Mingle' dating app in 2021. The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.

On the day of the incident, Ravindra called Mounika when his wife left for her parents' home to spend the time together. But after some time, an argument broke out between the two and Ravindra smothered her to death.

He then ordered a knife from an online delivery platform and chopped up her body into parts. He separated her head, legs, hips and hands. An NDTV report mentioned that Ravindra packed her legs and hips in a trolley bag and took her head and hands to a different location. He also packed the torso in a bag and hid it in his refrigerator.

After disposing of some of the parts, Ravindra walked up to a police station and confessed to killing Mounika.

According to the police official, the woman had allegedly taken ₹3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes between them.

Investigators revealed that Ravindra had planned the murder, driven by what he described as constant harassment and threats from Mounika – which began after he married another woman in 2024.

Police found the body parts in the refrigerator and the house. They said that the head was missing. A special team has been formed to search the body parts.