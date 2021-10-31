Indian Navy received its first P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer from Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday, said an official statement on Saturday.

The construction and delivery of this latest inductee to the Indian Navy fleet - named “Visakhapatnam" - is another testament of impetus given by the government and the Navy to the indigenous warship construction programmes, it said.

A guided-missile destroyer has the capability to launch guided anti-aircraft missiles from its deck.

“Yet another testament of impetus given by Government of India and the Navy towards indigenous warship construction programmes. Visakhapatnam - first of the indigenous P15B stealth guided-missile destroyers being built at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai delivered to Indian Navy on October 28, 2021," the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

“Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness of Indian Navy but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," it added.

