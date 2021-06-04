Navy's oldest hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak decommissioned after 40 yrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After serving the nation for 40 years, INS Sandhayak, the oldest Hydrographic Survey Vessel of Indian Navy, was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The ship also took part in important operations like Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, 1987, operation Rainbow for Humanitarian Assistance in the aftermath of Tsunami in 2004 and the maiden Indo-US HADR Exercise Tiger-Triumph in 2019.

The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low key event due to the ongoing Covid pandemic when the National Flag, Naval Ensign, and the Decommissioning Pennant were lowered at sunset time in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

The Decommissioning Ceremony was also attended by Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, AVSM, NM Chief Hydrographer to government of India and by serving Hydrographers, outstation ex-crew members and veterans virtually through live streaming.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}