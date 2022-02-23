Special PMLA court on Wednesday sent Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 3 March in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

The ED had earlier sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader. He was arrested today by the ED.

According to reports, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Soon after the arrest of Malik, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar had called an emergency meeting of party leaders at his residence in Mumbai.

Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar arrived for the meeting.

Last Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

