Nawaz Modi Singhania accuses estranged husband Gautam Singhania of assault... alleges 'power and control' were reasons
According to Modi, the incident occurred early in the morning on September 10, after Singhania's birthday party the night before. She alleged that Singhania assaulted both her and their daughter for about 15 minutes.
Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, has come forward with allegations of physical abuse against her husband. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Modi claimed that she and her minor daughter, Niharika, were physically assaulted by Singhania.