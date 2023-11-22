Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, has come forward with allegations of physical abuse against her husband. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Modi claimed that she and her minor daughter, Niharika, were physically assaulted by Singhania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations According to Modi, the incident occurred early in the morning on September 10, after Singhania's birthday party the night before. She alleged that Singhania assaulted both her and their daughter for about 15 minutes. "He beat up, smashed up, kicked, and punched us unrelentingly," she said.

Describing the incident, Modi said Singhania abruptly left the scene after the attack, prompting fears that he might return with weapons or guns. Concerned for their safety, she said they moved to another room.

"I've had two hernia surgeries - one was during the time of my pregnancy and the other is because I had an ectopic pregnancy and had a fallopian tube removed, which has resulted in another hernia. He knew that, and still flung me around the room several times. He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other," she told the publication.

Alleged trigger for assault Modi said the assault was due to "power and control" issues, where Singhania wanted access to the bathroom that she was using and refused to use any other bathrooms in their residence. She also highlighted Singhania's admiration for Atulya Mafatlal, drawing parallels between Mafatlal's alleged abusive behavior towards his wife and her husband's mindset.

"Gautam thinks, 'what power, what control, what strength...what a superhuman!'" Modi stated, implying Gautam's desire to exert dominance over her.

Response from Gautam Singhania When approached for comment regarding these allegations, Singhania refused to comment, as per the report. "In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," he wrote in an email response, it added.

Divorce Settlement As part of a family settlement after the couple's divorce, 53-year-old Modi has reportedly demanded 75 percent of Singhania's alleged $1.4 billion net worth for herself and her two daughters — Niharika and Nisa.

Singhania has recommended creating a family trust and transferring the family's assets to it, with him serving as the only managing trustee, even though it is thought that he has generally consented to the demand.

As per reports, his family members would be permitted to inherit the assets following his passing. Nawaz is thought to find this intolerable.

Billionaire Gautam Singhania on November 13 announced separation from his wife, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths. Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on," Singhania, chairman and managing director of textiles-to-real estate conglomerate Raymond, had said in social media posts.

He had married Nawaz, who was 29 years old in 1999, after eight years of courtship.

"32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a strength of each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions in our lives," he said.

"As I reflect over the unfortunate developments in the recent past, there has been a lot of unsubstantiated rumor-mongering, and gossip surrounding our lives fanned by 'not so well-wishers'," he wrote. "I am parting ways with her while we continue to do what is best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa."

