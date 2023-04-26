Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sprite ad under fire for ‘hurting’ Bengali sentiments. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:02 PM IST
A complaint was filed against the CEO of Coca-Cola India and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Bengali community.
Bengali community filed a police complaint against the CEO of Coca-Cola India and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting their sentiments in its advertisement of Sprite. The ‘joke’ cracked in the ad allegedly hurt the Bengali community and is derogatory, the complaint said.
