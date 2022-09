The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 7 September conducted searches at five locations in the Naxal terror funding case in Bihar

The central agency raids were carried out in Jehanabad, Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Also, the raids were conducted over ground workers in Magadh region of the state for the revival of Magadh zone of CPI (Maoist), which is a banned terrorist organization.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons, NIA teams found incriminating materials and documents have been seized, said the agency, adding further investigations in the case are in progress.

The counter-terror agency registered a suo-moto case by the NIA on 30 December, 2021.

Apart from this, the NIA filed chargesheet against six members of proscribed terrorist organisation Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in JMB Bhopal case pertaining to propagating JMB ideology and motivating youth to perform Jihad against India.

