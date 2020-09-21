Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA

The Home Ministry on Monday said the Naxal violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just 46 districts.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Reddy also said 350 security personnel, 963 civilians and 871 Naxals were killed in violence in LWE affected areas from 2015 till August 15, 2020.

A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

