Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA

Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism
The Home Ministry on Monday said the Naxal violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just 46 districts.
The Home Ministry on Monday said the Naxal violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just 46 districts.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
However, the LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Reddy also said 350 security personnel, 963 civilians and 871 Naxals were killed in violence in LWE affected areas from 2015 till August 15, 2020.
A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated