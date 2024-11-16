Nayanthara calls out Dhanush for blocking use of film footage in wedding documentary: ‘For someone this vile…’

Nayanthara criticised Dhanush for blocking the use of footage from a 2015 film in her Netflix documentary, claiming he harbors a grudge against her and her husband.

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Nayanthara calls out Dhanush for blocking use of film footage in wedding documentary: ‘For someone this vile…’
Nayanthara calls out Dhanush for blocking use of film footage in wedding documentary: ‘For someone this vile…’(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregrama Tamil)

Nayanthara penned a scathing letter to fellow actor Dhanush on Saturday for ‘blocking’ the use of film footage in a Netflix documentary. She also accused the filmmaker of harbouring a personal grudge against her and husband Vignesh Shivan. The makers of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan had allegedly sought 10 crore payment for use of a song snippet in her wedding documentary.

“It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster,” she wrote on Instagram.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan — dubbed the ‘most special and important film’ by the actress — was released in October 2015. It was directed by her husband Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush under the Wunderbar Films banner.

Also Read | Karan Johar turns heads with ₹2.5-lakh brooch

Nayanthara said the new documentary contained clips from many industry well-wishers and ‘memories from multiple films’. She also assured a ‘befitting’ lawful response to a legal notice sent by Dhanush and questioned his ‘vengeance’ against her. She also insisted that it was a 'low' move to demand 10 crore for use of a three-second snippet of songs from the film.

"It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us. The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project…Your refusal to give NOC for the use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the courts from the copyright angle but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God," she wrote on Instagram.

Nayanthara concluded her letter with a plea for reconciliation and urged Dhanush to "spread love".

 

.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNayanthara calls out Dhanush for blocking use of film footage in wedding documentary: ‘For someone this vile…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.