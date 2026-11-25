The fifth edition of the government’s national gender campaign, Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlav Ki, will be implemented nationwide from 25 November to 23 December under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission. The campaign is aimed at promoting equality and empowering India’s female population, which, according to World Bank 2024 data, stood at 702.6 million, or 48.4% of the total.
Mint Explainer | Why the government is launching the fifth edition of Nayi Chetna
SummaryNayi Chetna 5.0 seeks to move towards measurable improvements in women's access to livelihoods, financial resources, assets, safe mobility and decision-making.
The fifth edition of the government’s national gender campaign, Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlav Ki, will be implemented nationwide from 25 November to 23 December under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission. The campaign is aimed at promoting equality and empowering India’s female population, which, according to World Bank 2024 data, stood at 702.6 million, or 48.4% of the total.
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Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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