The fifth edition of the government’s national gender campaign, Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlav Ki, will be implemented nationwide from 25 November to 23 December under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission. The campaign is aimed at promoting equality and empowering India’s female population, which, according to World Bank 2024 data, stood at 702.6 million, or 48.4% of the total.
The fifth edition of the government’s national gender campaign, Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlav Ki, will be implemented nationwide from 25 November to 23 December under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission. The campaign is aimed at promoting equality and empowering India’s female population, which, according to World Bank 2024 data, stood at 702.6 million, or 48.4% of the total.
Mint explains the rationale behind the new edition of the campaign.
Why is the government launching the fifth edition of Nayi Chetna?
Nayi Chetna has evolved since it started in 2022 into a nationwide campaign to address gender-based violence, challenge discriminatory social norms and promote gender equality. While previous editions focused on awareness and collective action, Nayi Chetna 5.0 seeks to move towards measurable improvements in women's access to livelihoods, financial resources, assets, safe mobility and decision-making.
The campaign seeks to address structural barriers that restrict women's participation in economic activities and their ability to exercise control over household and financial decisions. The theme of Nayi Chetna 5.0 is: “From Access to Agency: Empowering Women through Livelihoods and Equal Opportunities for a Viksit Bharat.”
"When women are free to dream and earn, they change their own lives and the lives around them," said Aditi B Singla, founder of Pure Karma Foundation, an NGO.
What is the significance of the theme?
The theme is about providing women access to opportunities and enabling them to exercise control over their choices and resources. Access to bank accounts, credit, government welfare schemes, employment opportunities and livelihood programmes is an important first step.
However, economic empowerment also requires women to have control over their earnings, assets and financial decisions. Having a bank account does not necessarily mean a woman independently controls the money deposited in it. Participation in a self-help group or livelihood programme may not automatically translate into greater decision-making power within the household.
The government seeks to strengthen women's ability to make independent economic choices, participate in markets and access opportunities without facing social or institutional restrictions. The broader objective is to ensure that women are recognized not merely as beneficiaries of government programmes but as economic contributors and decision makers.
Which four interconnected focus areas has the government identified?
The fifth edition will place women’s economic empowerment at the centre of its approach, with a focus on four interconnected areas: recognizing women as economic contributors, strengthening their access to and control over assets, promoting safe mobility, and redistributing unpaid care work.
The campaign aims to move beyond awareness generation towards coordinated action and measurable improvements in women’s economic participation, agency and decision-making.
What role will self-help groups and gender resource centres play in implementing the campaign?
Self-help groups, village organizations, cluster-level federations and other community institutions under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission will play a central role in implementing the campaign. They provide established grassroots networks through which women can participate in collective activities, access livelihood opportunities and raise concerns affecting their communities.
Gender resource centres will be strengthened as community-level platforms to help women access government services, welfare entitlements, legal assistance, support systems and grievance redressal mechanisms.
“It is important to create awareness among women about their rights and opportunities, with the support of local stakeholders, leaders and NGOs. Equally important is connecting them with the right job opportunities so they can become financially independent and empowered,” said Rita Kalra, district governor, Rotary district 3080 comprising five northern states and a Union Territory.
Which ministries and departments are being brought together under the campaign?
Gender inequality involves a range of interconnected issues and addressing them requires coordination across government departments rather than isolated interventions. A framework will be provided for 15 ministries and departments to align their schemes, programmes, institutional mechanisms and frontline networks with the campaign’s objectives.
It will seek to strengthen coordinated interventions at the national, state, district and community levels. The approach is intended to reduce gaps in service delivery and improve women's access to different government interventions through coordinated action.