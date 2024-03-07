Nazim clicks selfie with PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'joyful' moment — Who is he?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a “memorable selfie” with his “friend Nazim” on social media on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday to post a "memorable selfie" with his "friend Nazim". PM Modi was in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to speak at a public rally and inaugurated multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism. At the public rally, the Prime Minister took a picture with a fan — Nazim.