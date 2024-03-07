Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday to post a "memorable selfie" with his "friend Nazim". PM Modi was in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to speak at a public rally and inaugurated multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism. At the public rally, the Prime Minister took a picture with a fan — Nazim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting, he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi posted on X while sharing the picture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Prime Minister attended the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event in Srinagar on Thursday.

Who is Nazim? Nazim is a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program and an entrepreneur. He is from Pulwama district in South Kashmir. He started his honey business with 25 boxes in 2018 and now leads a business by selling 5000 kg of honey (in 2023). Today, his business is known as Al Nahal. Has employed over 100 people.

Nazim received 50 percent government subsidy in 2019. He received ₹5 lakh under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing his experience after interacting with PM Modi, Nazim told ANI, "I am really happy that I was chosen to speak with PM Modi today...PM Modi asked me about my journey and he also gave some suggestions. In the end, I requested PM Modi to take a selfie with me and he fulfilled my request. It was a joyful moment...it was really beautiful..."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that his government will continue working hard to win the hearts of people in the Valley. The PM spoke about the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where he inaugurated multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!