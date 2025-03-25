‘Nazis had better rights,’ Obama appointed judge tears Trump over Venezuelans deportion

A US appeals court judge on Monday slammed Donald Trump and his administration over Venezuelan migrants deportation saying, “Nazis were given more rights to contest their removal from the United States during World War II”

During a heated hearing, the US Circuit Judge Patricia Millett also questioned government lawyer Drew Ensign whether Venezuelans facing deportation under an old 18th-century law had a chance to challenge the Trump administration’s claim. The government, while deporting them to El Salvador, claimed that they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Here's look at the arguments in the court: "Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here," Millett said, to which Ensign responded, "We certainly dispute the Nazi analogy."

The Trump administration on March 15 deported more than 200 people to El Salvador, where they are being detained in the country's massive anti-terrorism prison under a deal in which Washington is paying President Nayib Bukele's government $6 million. Chief Judge James Boasberg blocked those deportations and ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the United States. That did not happen.

Family members of many of the deported Venezuelan migrants deny the alleged gang ties. Lawyers for one of the deportees, a Venezuelan professional soccer player and youth coach, said U.S. officials had wrongly labeled him a gang member based on a tattoo of a crown meant to reference his favorite team, Real Madrid.

Ensign argued that Boasberg’s ruling was an “unprecedented and enormous intrusion upon the powers of the executive branch.” To which, MiIlett said “The president has to comply with the Constitution and the laws like anyone else.”

Millett, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, is one of three appellate judges who will decide whether to lift a March 15 order temporarily prohibiting deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. They didn't rule from the bench Monday.

What is an Alien Enemies Act? The Alien Enemies Act allows noncitizens to be deported without the opportunity to go before an immigration or federal court judge

Prior to the Trump administration's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, the law had been used three times in the US history, last during World War II to remove Japanese, German and Italian immigrants.