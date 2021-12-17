OPEN APP
National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was fined 1 crore by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

"On December 3 too, the NBCC was fined 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night," Rai said.

