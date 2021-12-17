Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NBCC fined 1 cr for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar

NBCC fined 1 cr for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar

02:27 PM IST Livemint

  The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was fined 1 crore by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

"On December 3 too, the NBCC was fined 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night," Rai said.

