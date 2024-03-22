NBFC Shriram Finance shares gain as promoters pick up shares
Two promoters' stakes have changed with Shriram Value Services' stake increasing to 5.5%, and Shriram Ownership Trust's holding shrinking to 0.02%
Mumbai: Shriram Finance shares climbed nearly 1% on Friday after a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw promoter Shriram Value Services Ltd acquire a 2% stake in the company from another promoter, Shriram Ownership Trust. The deal, valued at ₹1,796 crore, involved the purchase of 7.77 million shares at ₹2,310 per share.