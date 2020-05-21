NBFCs disappointed by stimulus package details, write to FM Sitharaman

MUMBAI : Disappointed by the details of the special liquidity schemes announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ₹20,000 crore economic package, non-banking finance companies have written to the FM requesting to rework the contours of the schemes.

In a letter sent to FM on Wednesday, Finance Industry Development Council, the representative body of NBFCs, has sought changes to the three liquidity schemes - ₹30,000 crore liquidity support scheme, ₹45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme and ₹3 lakh crore guaranteed loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

NBFCs were surprised by the details of the special liquidity scheme for NBFCs amounting to ₹30,000 crore, which said that the scheme was valid only for a period of only 3 months. The industry was expecting liquidity support for a period of 3 years.

“The scheme for liquidity support of ₹30,000 crs is for a period of only 3 months and as such cannot be utilised for any on-lending purposes to MSMEs. It can only provide relief to existing holders of short term NBFC debt instruments to sell off their holding and may in fact result in no additional cash flow to NBFCs. It may not have the desired effect of encouraging NBFCs to lend to the MSME sector. Any NBFC availing of funds under this scheme may in fact, end up in disturbing its asset-liability matching," said Finance Industry Development Council in its letter to FM on Wednesday.

The industry has therefore sought an extension of tenure of the scheme for a period of 3 years instead of 3 months.

As per the details available, the liquidity scheme will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up under a public sector bank. The SPV will manage the a Stressed Asset Fund (SAF) will issue securities guaranteed by the government and will be purchased by the Reserve bank of India. The proceeds from the sale of these securities will be used by the SPV to acquire short-term debt of NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs).

FIDC has also sought an extension of tenure of the instruments covered under the partial credit guarantee scheme to 3 years. Under the PCG scheme, the government will provide first loss of upto 20% to public sector banks on purchase of bonds or commercial papers with rating of AA and below issued by NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. According to the details of the scheme released on Thursday, the government will provide a guarantee worth ₹10,000 crore including that towards purchase of pooled assets and for bonds/CPs. This while the government had promised that the scheme will result in liquidity worth ₹45,000 crore to the NBFC sector.

FIDC has also requested for allocation of 20% of the ₹3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme for MSMEs to be made available for NBFCs.

“This would ensure that the weaker profiles of MSMEs which are mainly catered to by NBFCs (including small road transport operators, contractors, small manufacturing units and marginal farmers) also are able to get additional funds through this initiative. This would provide grounds for a very inclusive guarantee scheme where all deserving MSMEs would be able to benefit," said FIDC in its letter.

NBFCs have been facing a liquidity shortage ever since Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd defaulted on its payment obligations. Their condition has worsened after Covid-19 impacted the economy and lenders resorted to investing in the papers of high rated NBFCs

