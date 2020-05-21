NBFCs disappointed by stimulus package details, write to FM Sitharaman

“The scheme for liquidity support of ₹30,000 crs is for a period of only 3 months and as such cannot be utilised for any on-lending purposes to MSMEs. It can only provide relief to existing holders of short term NBFC debt instruments to sell off their holding and may in fact result in no additional cash flow to NBFCs. It may not have the desired effect of encouraging NBFCs to lend to the MSME sector. Any NBFC availing of funds under this scheme may in fact, end up in disturbing its asset-liability matching," said Finance Industry Development Council in its letter to FM on Wednesday.