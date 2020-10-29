NBFCs need regulatory parity with banks, say industry experts

Non-bank financiers need to have regulatory parity with banks, which can help them tap cheaper and varied sources of funding at a time covid-19 has made growth challenging, industry executives said on Thursday.

Pointing out some of the regulatory challenges, Rajiv Sabharwal, chief executive of Tata Capital said that some of the divergences come from difference in accounting standards as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are required to follow IndAS (Indian Accounting Standards) while banks are still under Indian GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) norms. He was speaking at industry body Ficci’s NBFC Summit.

“All regulatory circulars giving concessions or special dispensation to lenders are generally tailored to integrate with the Indian GAAP norms and are silent on whether these override the IndAS norms," said Sabharwal.

He added that it is therefore left to individual NBFCs and their auditors to determine whether there exists a regulatory override over IndAS. “This leads to varying accounting practices being followed by various NBFCs. For regulatory intent to make uniform the entire NBFC sector it is, therefore, recommended that every regulatory circular giving concessions should clearly specify that these can be enjoyed by all NBFCs," he said.

According to Sabharwal, there are also differences in how much NBFCs and banks have to provide for restructured assets, with the former setting aside much more. “In a way it is good that NBFCs are well-prepared to handle the future, but it creates a non-level playing field," he said.

Experts also said that the crisis in the air about five to six months ago, although over, has now taken the shape of a challenge to growth and profitability.

“Today the term premium and risk premium for NBFCs are very high. While there is a lot of liquidity, we are still not seeing that liquidity getting converted into credit flow," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive, Edelweiss Group.

Shah rued that India is witnessing a credit growth of approximately 4-5% a year, although it is believed that credit should expand by at least 10-12% for the economy to the Rs5-trillion mark.

While the government has set a target of growing India’s economy to Rs5 trillion by 2024, the onslaught of the covid-19 pandemic has made it more difficult than ever. The combined effect of covid-19 and the lockdown has undoubtedly had a severe impact on the Indian economy, which was already slowing before the pandemic struck. The economy shrank 23.9% in the June quarter, the worst in four decades. RBI now expects real GDP to contract 9.5% for the full year, with a mild recovery in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Others suggested that non-banks, which have been classified as systemically important, are treated akin to banks.

Of the total credit in India, the NBFC sector accounts for Rs36 trillion, roughly 30% of the market share, said Abizer Diwanji, partner and national leader (financial services), EY. He added that the most important disadvantage that an NBFC has is that it borrows from banks and generally the yield of a bank is the cost of funds for an NBFC.

“So, they operate on a 250-bps disadvantage to lend to anybody in the market," said Diwanji, a financial sector expert.

He said that there are about 9,600 NBFCs in India, of which only 275 are systemically important, and these, he thinks, deserve a separate set of regulations to be able to more easily access alternative sources of finance other than just banks.

