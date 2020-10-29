NBFCs need regulatory parity with banks, say industry experts

While the government has set a target of growing India’s economy to Rs5 trillion by 2024, the onslaught of the covid-19 pandemic has made it more difficult than ever. The combined effect of covid-19 and the lockdown has undoubtedly had a severe impact on the Indian economy, which was already slowing before the pandemic struck. The economy shrank 23.9% in the June quarter, the worst in four decades. RBI now expects real GDP to contract 9.5% for the full year, with a mild recovery in the fiscal fourth quarter.