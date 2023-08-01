NBFCs see sharp jump in unsecured loan book

Mumbai: Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have increased the proportion of collateral-free loans in their portfolio in search of higher yields to offset the impact of higher borrowing costs.

According to data of 12 large NBFCs compiled by India Ratings , the share of unsecured loans jumped to 30% of total assets under management in FY23 from 26% in FY22 and 23% in FY21.

The assets under management of these unsecured loans grew 51% year on year during fiscal year 2023 as against 30% yoy during FY22 and -2% during FY21.

In comparison, the total AUM of these NBFCs grew by 19% yoy during FY23 as against 9.6% in FY22 and 3.3% in FY21.

These unsecured loans constitute small business loans and personal loans like consumer durables and individual loans.

"The revival in pent-up demand, which was dormant during the pandemic, led to the robust growth in the portfolio of NBFCs, despite the headwind of higher interest rates. However interestingly, NBFCs have ventured into yield-accretive, newer segments. Also, entities which already had higher yielding segments have renewed their focus on that piece of the portfolio," said India Ratings in its report on Tuesday.

According to the rating agency, credit cost of pureplay unsecured loan players including fintechs stood at 4-8% at the end of FY23. In this context, the rating agency expects the credit cost on the unsecured book of the 12 large NBFCs surveyed to be higher than the credit cost on the secured portion.

The rating agency noted that it would monitor the leverage levels along with the book composition to ensure that NBFCs have adequate buffers to absorb asset quality shocks. While the capital buffers of NBFCs are adequate, a secular rise in the unsecured proportion of the loan book could necessitate holding higher buffers to absorb credit losses, it said..

"Unsecured exposure of lenders is increasing at a faster pace as compared to overall credit and this is happening when household leverage has gone up which may lead to rise in credit cost on the unsecured piece," said Pankaj Naik, senior director, head of structured finance group, India Ratings & Research.

The growth in NBFCs' unsecured book comes at a time when overall retail loan portfolio of the banking system saw a 20.9% year on year growth at the end of June 2023 compared to 18.1% during the corresponding period last year. Within this consumer durables saw a 17.2% yoy growth and credit card outstanding saw a 36% growth at the end of July.

Unsecured loan portfolios of banks also grew in double digits in the first quarter, led by a surge in personal loans. The growth in personal loans at HDFC Bank was 19.5%, ICICI Bank 38.6%, Yes Bank 32%, and Axis Bank 21%.

The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned against banks against exuberance in the unsecured loan segment, even as bankers defend that this does not reflect on their poor underwriting standards.

Overall advances growth stood at 20.2% year on year at ₹147.6 trillion in the fortnight ending 14 July as compared to 16.2% year on year at the end of June.