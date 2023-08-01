NBFCs see sharp jump in unsecured loan book

NBFCs see sharp jump in unsecured loan book2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
According to data of 12 large NBFCs compiled by India Ratings , the share of unsecured loans jumped to 30% of total assets under management in FY23 from 26% in FY22 and 23% in FY21
Mumbai: Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have increased the proportion of collateral-free loans in their portfolio in search of higher yields to offset the impact of higher borrowing costs.
