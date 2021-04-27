NBFCs seek debt recast for smaller peers, borrowers as infections rise

NBFCs have been plagued by a liquidity crunch since the defaults at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018. Covid-19 has only aggravated their woes, considering that while their borrowers were eligible for debt recast, NBFCs were not allowed to restructure their borrowings. This was true for the last round of covid-19 recast allowed by RBI, available for borrowers till 31 December. Meanwhile, in a recent meeting with RBI governor, bank chiefs sought an extension of the one-time debt recast scheme.