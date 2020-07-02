NBFCs will continue to face liquidity, asset quality risks: Fitch

NBFCs could also face challenges over fund raising despite the softening of borrowing costs. While the interest rate spread for the non-bank lenders have narrowed since mid-May, liquidity remains tight for these companies except gold loan companies. The three-year 'AAA' NBFI index spread over the government securities of the same maturity fell to 174 basis points on 29 June, from 270 basis points on 15 May. That said, NBFCs, mostly high rated ones, were the largest issuers of corporate bonds in the first quarter as they availed of the surplus liquidity available in the system.