Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022: On May 31, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) issued the final exam results for HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) for the year 2022. Candidates can check their results at nbsenl.edu.in, the NBSE official website. Provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, will be accessible at registered schools on result day, according to the NBSE, and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, www.nbsenl.edu.in. In Nagaland, 28,938 students took the Class 10 final exams this year, with 18,721 passing (64.69 percent).

The results documents will be made accessible to centre superintendents on June 2nd, who will then distribute them to the schools within their centre. Students can then go to their schools to collect their mark sheets and certificates. In 2021, NBSE released the HSLC and HSSLC results on July 20.

In 2021, 23,376 students passed the HSSLC, or Class 12 board exam, which was held in three streams. 17,245 students out of a total of 25900 passed the Arts stream examinations, 4,217 students passed the Science stream exams, and 1,914 students passed the Commerce stream exams.

NBSE HSSL toppers for all three streams will get awards.

The NBSE award of ₹25,000 and a certificate will be given to Limasungla, the Arts topper, Subhansu Jaiswa, the Commerce topper, and Ngamjong Jn Yanlem, the Science topper.

NBSE HSLC toppers are Delphi Oinam (99.17%), Rhea Khemani (98.83%) and Vitshunuo Alvina Dzüvichü (98.17%).