Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022: On May 31, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) issued the final exam results for HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) for the year 2022. Candidates can check their results at nbsenl.edu.in, the NBSE official website. Provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, will be accessible at registered schools on result day, according to the NBSE, and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, www.nbsenl.edu.in. In Nagaland, 28,938 students took the Class 10 final exams this year, with 18,721 passing (64.69 percent).

