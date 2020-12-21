NCAER forecasts India's GDP to contract 7.3% in FY21, sees marginal growth in Q3

However, NCAER cautioned that the ongoing recovery notwithstanding, the long term effect of sharp contraction in FY21 is likely to be long lasting. “The economy will have to grow at more than the previous trend rate for it to catch up with its pre-pandemic growth path. Conventional macroeconomic policies alone will not do. These will have to be supported by deep and wide ranging reforms, especially in the financial sector, power and foreign trade. Additional reforms in health, education, labour and land are also urgent, but these will require close coordination between the Centre and States in a spirit of cooperative federalism since these are in the main State subjects in the 7th Schedule of the Constitution," it added.