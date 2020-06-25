NCAER projects Indian economy to grow at 1.3% in FY21

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on Thursday said if the stimulus package announced by the government is realised fully, it could significantly stem the decline in GDP with a base case scenario of the Indian economy growing at 1.3% in FY21. Assuming government announces no stimulus, the New Delhi based economic think tank last month had projected the economy to contract by 12.5% during the same period.

In the base case, NCAER has incorporated the monetary and fiscal stimulus measures undertaken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government, including the additional government borrowing of ₹4.2 trillion for the current year. The base case also incorporates additional borrowing headroom provided to Indian states up to 2% of GDP. The contingent liabilities arising out of government credit guarantees for lending to MSMEs etc. have also been reflected in the public debt component.

However, NCAER built alternative scenarios where the supply response is varied from contraction of 10% of GDP to zero growth. “We also examine a base scenario where the stimulus measures are allowed to work themselves out without any supply constraint, resulting in positive growth of 1.3%. However, the ground reality is that the economy is currently subject to very severe supply constraints because of increased mortality of businesses, especially MSMEs, the reverse migration of migrant labour and large scale disruption of supply chains," it added.

NCAER’s projection comes a day after the International Monetary Fund reversed its optimism for India, forecasting that India’s GDP to contract 4.5% in FY21 against its earlier estimate of 1.9% growth for the same period. The World Bank and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have projected the economy to contract by 3.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

For the June quarter, NCAER has estimated Gross Value Added (GVA) to decline by as much as 25.7%. “Negative growth is expected to continue for the next two quarters as well, though with a gradual reduction in the decline relative output in the corresponding period last year as the lock down is withdrawn and the supply response picks up. This gradual revival is likely to lead finally to a moderate positive growth of 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. This would mainly reflect the effect of a low base in Q4 of 2019-20, when GVA growth declined to 3.1%," it added.

The report said while there were disruptions in the agricultural sector in the first phase of the covid-19 lockdown, there has been a gradual return to normalcy since mid-April. “In both horticulture and the dairy sector the expectation is that out-put will be normal. Our assessment is that GVA in agriculture will grow at 3.0 per cent in 2020-21," it added.

For the industry sector, the report projects industrial GVA to decline by 54.2% in June quarter before gradually recovering to 0% growth by the fourth quarter, implying an annual contraction by 27.1% in 2020-21. “This does not take into account the demand stimulation impact of fiscal and monetary policies undertaken by the government and RBI. The actual outcome will depend on the strength of the supply response to these measures. However, it is likely that there will be decline in industrial output for the year as a whole despite these measures," it added.

The services sector is estimated to decline by 16% in June quarter and is likely to register negative growth for the whole year. “Of its three sub-sectors, ‘trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting’ would suffer maximum disruptions. However, within this sub-sector communications is likely to register high growth because of the increased use of e-communications for both professional and social purposes," the report said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via